FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Detroit proposes new health care plan to save $12 million a year
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 2, 2013 / 4:51 PM / 4 years ago

Detroit proposes new health care plan to save $12 million a year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Detroit Emergency Manager Kevyn Orr on Friday proposed a new healthcare plan for city workers that is projected to save the city $12 million a year by raising deductibles and trimming the number of plans available.

Orr aims to cut the number of healthcare plans available to employees from the current 20. The annual deductible for a single city worker would nearly quadruple to $750 from $200 under the new proposal.

The annual deductible for married employees would increase to $1,500, and out-of-pocket expenses for a family will be capped at $4,500, up from $3,000 currently.

The changes were presented to union officials Friday, the city said in a statement, adding that it was part of the ongoing talks between Orr and the unions.

Detroit filed for the largest U.S. municipal bankruptcy in history last month.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.