Detroit bankruptcy case hearing set for Wednesday

July 22 (Reuters) - The judge in the city of Detroit’s bankruptcy case on Monday ordered the first hearing in the case to take place on Wednesday to consider the city’s motion to confirm that the U.S. bankruptcy code protects it from competing lawsuits in the matter.

Judge Steven Rhodes, for the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Michigan in Detroit, granted a motion filed by the city seeking expedited consideration of the issue of which court has jurisdiction in the case.

Last Thursday the city filed the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history. Several other lawsuits were filed by city employees, retirees and pension plans seeking to prevent the city from pursuing its case under Chapter 9 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code.