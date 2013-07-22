FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Detroit bankruptcy case hearing set for Wednesday
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 22, 2013 / 4:07 PM / in 4 years

Detroit bankruptcy case hearing set for Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - The judge in the city of Detroit’s bankruptcy case on Monday ordered the first hearing in the case to take place on Wednesday to consider the city’s motion to confirm that the U.S. bankruptcy code protects it from competing lawsuits in the matter.

Judge Steven Rhodes, for the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Michigan in Detroit, granted a motion filed by the city seeking expedited consideration of the issue of which court has jurisdiction in the case.

Last Thursday the city filed the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history. Several other lawsuits were filed by city employees, retirees and pension plans seeking to prevent the city from pursuing its case under Chapter 9 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.