U.S. bankruptcy judge proposes deadlines in Detroit bankruptcy case
July 30, 2013 / 3:51 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. bankruptcy judge proposes deadlines in Detroit bankruptcy case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Steven Rhodes on Tuesday proposed speedy deadlines for Detroit’s municipal bankruptcy filing, including a March 1, 2014 date for the city to file a reorganization plan.

The judge also proposed Oct. 23 for the start of a trial on potential objections to Detroit’s eligibility to file what would be the biggest Chapter 9 municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history.

The proposed dates and deadlines will be the subject of a hearing in federal bankruptcy court in Detroit on Friday.

