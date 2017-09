July 23 (Reuters) - Another default by bankrupt Detroit would add capital pressure to U.S. bond insurers, but Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said on Tuesday it does not currently expect such a default to lead to ratings actions on the companies.

Of the five insurers S&P rates, those with the greatest exposure to Detroit’s bonds are Assured Guaranty Ltd and National Public Finance Guarantee Corp, with $2.2 billion and $2.3 billion of net par exposure, respectively.