RPT-Detroit may get through bankruptcy without new borrowing -Orr
August 7, 2013 / 9:34 PM / in 4 years

RPT-Detroit may get through bankruptcy without new borrowing -Orr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Detroit’s state-appointed emergency manager said on Wednesday he is confident the city should be able to navigate its way through the nation’s largest-ever municipal bankruptcy before his term expires by October 2014 and possibly without having any new borrowing to fund Detroit’s operations.

“If we can get our cash flow free-and-clear, we may be able to get through this thing without necessarily borrowing a lot of money,” Kevyn Orr said in a wide-ranging interview on Wednesday. “The schedule we’re on, we should be able to get this done in 14 months, so I don’t anticipate a need for me to stay on.”

