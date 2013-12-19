Detroit manager, mayor-elect strike accord to share power

DETROIT, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Detroit Mayor-elect Mike Duggan will run most of the city’s day-to-day business and emergency manager Kevyn Orr will focus on the city’s emergence from bankruptcy as part of a power-sharing arrangement the two men announced Thursday.

The deal marks a departure from the circumstance under outgoing Mayor Dave Bing, whose powers were greatly constrained after Governor Rick Snyder, a Republican, appointed Orr as Detroit’s emergency manager in March.

Michigan’s emergency manager law gives Orr wide latitude to make decisions about city operations, and Bing felt that Orr gave him little room to act.

Duggan, a former hospital executive, was elected in November in part because of his background as a turnaround specialist.

The arrangement between Orr and Duggan, which came after six weeks of negotiations, does not outline specific responsibilities. Instead, it relies on what the two men describe as seven guiding principles.

Orr will be responsible for all city financial functions, the city’s restructuring process through bankruptcy court and the Detroit Police Department. He also will run a new program to oversee administration of federal grants to the city.

Duggan will manage the city’s blight removal efforts and appoint all personnel in the city’s executive branch who are not part of the civil service.

“There is one goal in Detroit and that is to create a strong, vibrant and solvent city and this agreement will help us achieve that,” Orr said in a statement.