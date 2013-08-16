FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Detroit bankruptcy judge orders mediator to handle union talks
August 16, 2013

Detroit bankruptcy judge orders mediator to handle union talks

Aug 16 (Reuters) - The federal judge presiding over Detroit’s municipal bankruptcy filing has ordered the mediator in the case to handle negotiations of collective bargaining agreements with the city’s unions.

In a brief filing, Steven Rhodes of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Michigan ordered Chief District Judge Gerald Rosen, whom he named as mediator between the city and its creditors earlier this week, to handle “negotiation and renegotiation of collective bargaining agreements.”

Detroit’s some 9,000 public sector workers are represented by more than 40 different unions. The city’s bankruptcy filing in July makes it the largest municipal bankruptcy case in U.S. history.

