FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Detroit bankruptcy case may alter distressed US city behavior-Moody's
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 26, 2013 / 3:51 PM / 4 years ago

Detroit bankruptcy case may alter distressed US city behavior-Moody's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Detroit’s bankruptcy filing is “profoundly meaningful” for the small number of local governments in the United States that are below investment grade, and could change their approach to pensions and other long-term liabilities, Moody’s Investors Service said on Friday.

Some distressed local governments could even find bankruptcy more appealing if Detroit can use its Chapter 9 case to slash pension benefits or general obligation debt, Moody’s said.

Moody’s rates the vast majority of U.S. cities and towns above Baa3 and doesn’t expect them to be affected by Detroit’s dire situation.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.