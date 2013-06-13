FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moody's cuts Detroit bond ratings on bankruptcy risk
#Market News
June 13, 2013 / 7:26 PM / 4 years ago

Moody's cuts Detroit bond ratings on bankruptcy risk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service on Thursday pushed the credit ratings on nearly $8.4 billion of Detroit bonds deeper into the junk category over heightened risks the city could file for bankruptcy, undergo a major debt restructuring or do a combination of both.

“Should default or bankruptcy occur, the recovery levels for bondholders could potentially be quite low based on recent municipal recovery rates for other distressed local governments,” Moody’s said in a statement.

The credit rating agency downgraded Detroit’s unlimited tax general obligation bonds to Caa2, limited tax GO bonds to Caa3, pension certificates of participation to Caa3, water and sewage senior-lien revenue bonds to Ba1 and second-lien bonds to Ba2. All the ratings were placed on review for potential further downgrades.

