Moody's raises Detroit's credit rating to B2

July 30 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service on Thursday upgraded Detroit’s underlying credit rating by one notch to B2, which still leaves the post-bankruptcy city in the junk category.

The credit rating agency said the higher rating and a positive outlook reflects Detroit’s improved finances following its Dec. 10 exit from the biggest-ever U.S. municipal bankruptcy.

“The rating also incorporates management’s continued improvement of city financial operations and signs of economic development in the city,” Moody’s said in a statement.

It added that Michigan’s biggest city struggles with a weak tax base, population loss and other factors that are expected to continue over the near term.

The B2 rating does not apply to the city’s sale next month of $245 million of general obligation bonds secured by income tax revenue, according to Moody‘s.

Those bonds earned an A rating on Wednesday from Standard & Poor’s due to strong debt service coverage and a Michigan law that placed a specific statutory lien on taxes pledged to pay off the debt. S&P gave Detroit an underlying junk rating of B. (Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)