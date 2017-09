DETROIT, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Top U.S. Treasury official Don Graves was named on Friday the Obama administration’s envoy to Detroit, which became the largest city ever to file bankruptcy two months ago.

Graves will report directly to U.S. President Barack Obama; to Sylvia Mathews Burwell, the head of the Office of Management and Budget; and to Gene Sperling, director of the president’s National Economic Council.