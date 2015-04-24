Lawyer at center of Detroit bankruptcy to rejoin Jones Day

(Reuters) - Kevyn Orr, the lawyer who led Detroit into and out of the biggest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history, will return next month to Jones Day, the law firm announced in a statement on its website on Friday.

Orr, a corporate bankruptcy attorney, left Jones Day in March 2013 when he was tapped by Michigan Governor Rick Snyder to serve as Detroit’s emergency manager.

He will rejoin the firm on May 1 as the partner in charge of Jones Day’s Washington office, where he previously worked for 12 years on cases that included the bankruptcy of automaker Chrysler Corp in 2009.

Orr’s Detroit job ended when the city exited bankruptcy on Dec. 10 last year after winning federal court approval for a plan to shed about $7 billion of its $18 billion of debt and obligations.

In January, New Jersey Governor Chris Christie appointed Orr to a turnaround team for financially ailing Atlantic City.