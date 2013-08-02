FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Detroit aims to file restructuring plan by year-end -attorney
August 2, 2013 / 2:40 PM / in 4 years

Detroit aims to file restructuring plan by year-end -attorney

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The city of Detroit is aiming to file its reorganization plan under its bankruptcy filing by year-end, an attorney for the city told a federal bankruptcy court judge on Friday.

”Our view is that time is our enemy,“ David Heiman, attorney for Detroit, said during a court hearing. ”The facts are not going to change no matter how long we wait.

“So we aim to file a plan by the end of the year,” Heiman said.

The attorney also told the court the city has continued discussions with its creditors. Detroit filed for the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history last month.

