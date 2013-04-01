FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fitch cuts Detroit water, sewer ratings due to weak finances
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 1, 2013 / 2:51 PM / 5 years ago

Fitch cuts Detroit water, sewer ratings due to weak finances

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 1 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings downgraded the ratings on $5.87 billion of Detroit Water and Sewerage Department revenue bonds on Monday, citing the system’s weak financial results.

About $1.9 billion of senior lien water revenue bonds were cut to BBB-plus from A, $1.1 billion of second lien water revenue bonds were downgraded to BBB from A-minus, $1.9 billion of senior lien sewer revenue bonds were cut to BBB-plus from A-minus, and $974 million of second lien sewer revenue bonds were lowered to BBB from BBB-plus.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.