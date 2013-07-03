FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P cuts ratings on Detroit water, sewer bonds to junk
#Market News
July 3, 2013 / 6:46 PM / 4 years ago

S&P cuts ratings on Detroit water, sewer bonds to junk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services on Wednesday downgraded Detroit’s water and sewage revenue bonds ratings to the junk level of BB-minus from A and A-plus due to the potential the debt could be restructured by the emergency manager running the city.

The rating agency said under a restructuring, the repayment terms could change, including principal and interest amounts and the amortization schedule. It added that the BB-minus ratings were placed on a watch list until a clearer plan emerges for the senior-lien and second-lien bonds by Kevyn Orr, Detroit’s state-appointed emergency manager.

The downgrades affect $5.42 billion of outstanding debt, according to S&P.

