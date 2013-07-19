FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Detroit sewer, water revs put on negative watch -S&P
July 19, 2013 / 5:21 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Detroit sewer, water revs put on negative watch -S&P

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services on Friday put Detroit’s water revenue bond ratings on CreditWatch negative after the city’s Chapter 9 bankruptcy filing on Thursday.

This follows S&P similar action on the city’s sewer revenue bonds earlier on Friday.

“If a debt restructuring or negotiated exchange was announced, we would likely drop the rating to CC. We rate an issuer or issue ‘CC’ when we expect default to be a virtual certainty, regardless of the time to default,” S&P said.

“The rating would be lowered further if the sewer revenue bonds become a specific subject of the bankruptcy petition or actual payments are not made on time,” the rating agency said.

Earlier on Friday, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services cut its rating on Detroit’s general obligation debt to ‘C’ from ‘CC’ on Friday, and gave the bankrupt Michigan city a negative outlook.

