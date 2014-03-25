FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P cuts Detroit water and sewer bonds by 5 notches
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 25, 2014 / 8:16 PM / 3 years ago

S&P cuts Detroit water and sewer bonds by 5 notches

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 25 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s on Tuesday cut its credit rating on the bankrupt city of Detroit’s water and sewer revenue bonds by five notches, citing their vulnerability to default.

S&P said the rating was lowered to “CCC” from “BB minus” and that the rating remains on watch for further downgrade.

S&P credit analyst Scott Garrigan said in a statement Detroit’s proposed plan of adjustment indicates the treatment of the water- and sewer-related debt classes could involve an exchange offer under which investors may receive less value than the promise of the original securities.

“We view such an exchange as tantamount to a default,” Garrigan said. (Reporting By Dan Burns; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.