FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P rates Detroit 'B,' assigns 'A' rating to income tax bonds
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 29, 2015 / 5:55 PM / 2 years ago

S&P rates Detroit 'B,' assigns 'A' rating to income tax bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services on Wednesday assigned Detroit an underlying junk rating of B, but gave the city’s upcoming sale of bonds backed by income tax revenue an investment-grade rating of A.

The A rating is for the first public sale of debt by Detroit since it exited the biggest-ever municipal bankruptcy last December. The city plans to sell about $245 million of fixed-rate bonds next month in the U.S. municipal bond market to replace variable-rate bonds issued last year that financed bankruptcy and other costs. (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.