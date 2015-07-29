UPDATE 2-S&P rates Detroit 'B,' assigns 'A' rating to income tax bonds

(Adds sale date for bonds, mayor’s comments, previous D rating, reduction in size of issue)

July 29 (Reuters) - Detroit won an investment-grade rating of A from Standard & Poor’s on Wednesday for an upcoming sale of bonds backed by income tax revenue, but the post-bankruptcy city’s underlying credit rating was solidly in the junk category at B.

The A rating is for the first public sale of debt by Detroit since it exited the biggest-ever municipal bankruptcy on Dec. 10. The city plans to sell $245 million of fixed-rate bonds on Aug. 19 in the U.S. municipal bond market to replace variable-rate bonds issued last year to fund bankruptcy and other costs.

S&P analyst Jane Ridley said projected coverage on the bonds from Detroit’s income taxes was a key credit strength. The rating agency also cited a Michigan law that placed a specific statutory lien on the taxes pledged to pay off the debt.

“This investment grade credit rating is an important confirmation of the sound financial management now occurring in the City of Detroit,” Mayor Mike Duggan said in a statement, adding that the A rating is expected to save the city $20 million in interest costs over the life of the bonds.

As for the city’s underlying credit, S&P said the B rating with a stable outlook was based on the city’s “very weak” economy, management and budgetary flexibility. It also noted the city’s previous bond defaults, which occurred before and during its bankruptcy and which dropped Detroit’s rating to the lowest level of D.

“Given the history of default, we aren’t likely to raise the rating during the (two-year) outlook horizon,” S&P said in a statement.

Proceeds from the initial $275 million of bonds, which were privately placed with Barclays Capital, were earmarked for retiring a prior $120 million Barclays loan to the city, to pay certain creditor claims from the bankruptcy and to finance city improvements. Detroit said it was able to reduce the size of the upcoming borrowing by $30 million to $245 million after the city’s bankruptcy consultants reduced their fees. (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by James Dalgleish)