S&P cut Detroit rating to "CCC-" on possible debt adjustment
June 12, 2013 / 10:51 PM / 4 years ago

S&P cut Detroit rating to "CCC-" on possible debt adjustment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Standard and Poor’s Ratings Services on Wednesday lowered the rating on Detroit’s general obligation bonds and pension obligation certificates to “CCC-” from “B”.

“The downgrade is based on recent announcements from the city’s Emergency Financial Manager that Detroit may take steps to adjust payments to bondholders, as well as immediate plans to meet with bondholders to discuss the city’s financial condition and resources,” said Standard & Poor’s credit analyst Jane Hudson Ridley in a statement.

The outlook is negative.

