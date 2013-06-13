FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P revises rating outlook on Detroit sewage bonds to negative
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 13, 2013 / 6:57 PM / 4 years ago

S&P revises rating outlook on Detroit sewage bonds to negative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services on Thursday revised the rating outlook on Detroit’s senior and second-lien sewage revenue bonds to negative from stable due to concerns over debt service coverage levels.

“The negative outlook reflects additional risks that the system may not be able to generate net revenues that provide more than (one times) coverage on all annual debt service and pension obligation costs allocated to the sewer fund, as it did in 2012,” said S&P credit analyst Scott Garrigan in a statement.

Coverage levels could be compromised by increased debt service from 2012 bonds, additional debt to fund improvements and overall severe economic stress in Detroit, the rating agency said. S&P rates the senior-lien bonds A-plus and the second-lien bonds at A.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.