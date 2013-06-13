UPDATE 1-S&P revises outlook on Detroit sewage bonds to negative

June 13 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services on Thursday revised the rating outlook on Detroit’s senior and second-lien sewage revenue bonds to negative from stable due to concerns over debt service coverage levels.

“The negative outlook reflects additional risks that the system may not be able to generate net revenues that provide more than (one times) coverage on all annual debt service and pension obligation costs allocated to the sewer fund, as it did in 2012,” S&P credit analyst Scott Garrigan said in a statement.

Coverage levels could be compromised by increased debt service from 2012 bonds, additional debt to fund improvements and overall severe economic stress in Detroit, the rating agency said. S&P rates the senior-lien bonds A-plus and the second-lien bonds at A for the sewage system, which serves residents in three Michigan counties.

The credit rating agency also affirmed an A-plus rating for the city’s senior-lien water supply system revenue bonds and A rating for second-lien bonds, both with stable outlooks.

Separately on Thursday, Moody’s Investors Service pushed the credit ratings on nearly $8.4 billion of Detroit bonds deeper into the junk category.

On Wednesday, S&P downgraded Detroit’s general obligation and pension certificates ratings by four notches to CCC-minus on concerns the city’s state-appointed emergency manager may take steps to adjust bondholder payments to aid the financially struggling city.

Kevyn Orr, the emergency manager, has summoned public labor unions, bondholders, bond insurers and others to a presentation on Friday of “a comprehensive restructuring plan that will require discussion with the various creditor groups of the city,” according to a meeting notice.