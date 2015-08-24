Federal contractor settles race discrimination case

(Reuters) - A Wisconsin mail processor that did work for the federal government agreed to hire 23 job applicants and pay $120,000 in back wages to settle allegations that it discriminated against African-Americans who sought entry level positions, the Department of Labor announced on Monday.

United Mailing Services used a discriminatory selection process that led to the company hiring qualified black candidates at a much lower rate than similarly qualified white ones, the Department of Labor’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs said.

