Federal contractor settles race discrimination case
August 24, 2015 / 9:21 PM / 2 years ago

Federal contractor settles race discrimination case

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Wisconsin mail processor that did work for the federal government agreed to hire 23 job applicants and pay $120,000 in back wages to settle allegations that it discriminated against African-Americans who sought entry level positions, the Department of Labor announced on Monday.

United Mailing Services used a discriminatory selection process that led to the company hiring qualified black candidates at a much lower rate than similarly qualified white ones, the Department of Labor’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs said.

