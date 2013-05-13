Bias award to disabled Iowa plant workers may be reduced

May 13 (Reuters) - A $7.5 million jury award to each of 32 mentally disabled workers at a turkey processing plant who were found to have been discriminated against may be drastically reduced to $50,000 each, according to court documents.

A federal jury on May 1 in Davenport, Iowa, awarded $240 million to the workers at the West Liberty, Iowa, turkey-processing plant of Hill Country Farms, the largest award ever obtained by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. The jury found that the company created an unlawful hostile environment and discriminated against the workers because of their mental disability.

A complaint against the company filed by agency said the workers were hit and kicked by Hill Country employees, called names, denied bathroom breaks and restrained or confined to rooms. Injuries and complaints of pain or requests for doctor’s visits were ignored, the complaint said.

But on Friday, the agency acknowledged in a filing with an Iowa court that the workers may only be entitled to $50,000 each.

Federal law limits compensatory and punitive damages to $50,000 when a company has between 14 and 101 employees for 20 or more weeks during a calendar year. Each man will also receive $5,885 in interest.

David Scieszinski, the attorney for the Hill Country Farms, said he had not read the court filing and could not comment.

Robert Canino, the lawyer for the U.S. government agency, was not immediately available for comment.

The agency said a 100-year-old former schoolhouse being used as living quarters for the men was bug- and rodent-infested, inadequately heated and had a leaky roof. The state fire marshal closed it down as unsafe, the agency said.

WAGE DISCRIMINATION

A federal judge last September found that Henry’s Turkey Service, a name Hill Country Farms operates under, had discriminated by paying the workers “severely substandard wages” of $65 a month rather than the average of $11 to $12 per hour given to non-disabled workers who performed the same work, according to the government agency.

Senior U.S. District Judge Charles R. Wolle awarded the workers $1.3 million total for the wage discrimination That case is completely separate from the one in which the Davenport, Iowa, jury awarded each disabled worker $7.5 million.

Henry’s Turkey Service shut down in February 2009, according to the agency. (Reporting By Brendan O‘Brien; Editing by Greg McCune and Steve Orlofsky)