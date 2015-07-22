FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dish responds to FCC's push against discounts in recent airwaves auction
#Market News
July 22, 2015 / 9:41 PM / 2 years ago

Dish responds to FCC's push against discounts in recent airwaves auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 22 (Reuters) - Dish Network Corp on Wednesday confirmed the U.S. Federal Communications Commission’s plan to declare its two partner companies ineligible for $3.3 billion in small-business discounts they sought in a recent auction of airwaves.

FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler has circulated an order that finds Dish as having a controlling interest in the two entities, Northstar Wireless and SNR Wireless, which makes them ineligible for the 25 percent discount that they sought.

“DISH has a tremendous amount of respect for the FCC commissioners... However, we respectfully disagree with the proposed denial of the bidding credits,” Dish Executive Vice President R. Stanton Dodge said in a statement. “Our approach to the AWS-3 auction, which followed 20 years of FCC precedent and complied with all legal requirements, was intended to enhance competition - in the auction and in the marketplace long term.” (Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Sandra Maler)

