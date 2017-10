LOS ANGELES, May 29 (Reuters) - A Disneyland employee has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a destructive device following a dry ice explosion in a trash can at the California park on Tuesday night, police said on Wednesday.

Christian Barnes, 22, identified as an outdoor vending cast member at Disneyland, was being held on $1 million bail, Sergeant Bob Dunn of the Anaheim Police Department said.