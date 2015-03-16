FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#U.S. Legal News
March 16, 2015 / 3:51 PM / 2 years ago

Top prosecutor in U.S. national security cases Machen to step down

Ian Simpson

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - District of Columbia U.S. Attorney Ron Machen Jr., a top prosecutor in national security cases, is resigning after more than five years of heading the country’s biggest U.S. Attorney’s Office, his office said on Monday.

Machen, 45, plans to return to private practice. His resignation takes effect April 1, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

Principal Assistant U.S. Attorney Vincent Cohen Jr. will step in as acting U.S. Attorney with Machen’s departure.

Since become U.S. Attorney, Machen’s office, with more than 300 attorneys, has secured convictions in 13 terrorism-related cases.

Among them is the current prosecution of Ahmed Abu Khatallah for his alleged role in the 2012 attack on the U.S. diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya. The attack caused the deaths of four Americans, including Ambassador Christopher Stevens.

Machen was also involved in the ongoing investigation into corruption during the 2010 District of Columbia mayor’s race won by Democrat Vincent Gray. Six people have pleaded guilty to federal crimes related to Gray’s campaign in that probe.

