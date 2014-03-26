FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 26, 2014 / 6:55 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 2-U.S. Air and Space museum shut briefly for suspicious package

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates with museum reopening, adds details)

WASHINGTON, March 26 (Reuters) - Washington’s National Air and Space Museum was briefly evacuated on Wednesday after a suspicious package and an unconscious man were found in the building, police said.

The package in the northwest corner of the museum’s second floor was removed by a Washington police bomb squad, police spokeswoman Sergeant Lelani Woods said. She declined to provide details on the package.

Woods could not confirm whether the unconscious man had any connection with the package.

The museum, one of the most popular in the U.S. capital, was closed to the public for almost three hours while police checked the building about a mile (1.6 km) southeast of the White House. .

Reporting by Lacey Johnson; Editing by Scott Malone, Stephen Powell and Gunna Dickson

