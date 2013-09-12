Washington D.C. mayor vetoes controversial minimum wage bill

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Washington, D.C., Mayor Vincent Gray on Thursday vetoed a controversial minimum wage bill that could have discouraged Wal-Mart Stores Inc, the world’s biggest retailer, from opening stores in the U.S. capital.

The bill, approved by the City Council two months ago, would require big retailers to pay a 50 percent premium on the local minimum wage of $8.25 per hour, with backers saying that Wal-Mart and others can easily afford it to get into the District of Columbia’s fast-growing market.

Major U.S. retailers, also including Target Corp and Home Depot Inc, had opposed the bill. (Reporting By Chris Francescani; Editing by Scott Malone)