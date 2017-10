WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to approve a Republican-backed bill that scales back financial regulations including the controversial Volcker rule.

The measure now goes to the U.S. Senate for consideration. Democrats have slammed the bill as walking back the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial law, and President Barack Obama has threatened to veto the legislation if it reaches his desk. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Susan Heavey)