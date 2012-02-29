Labrador still top dog in US, Beagle gains ground

NEW YORK, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The Labrador Retriever remained the most popular U.S. dog in 2011, but the Beagle gained ground and the Rottweiler made a comeback, the American Kennel Club said on Tuesday in its annual list of the top dog breeds.

The Labrador was the No. 1 dog for the 21st consecutive year, with the German Shepherd nipping at its heels, the American Kennel Club said. The Beagle was in third place, with the Golden Retriever fourth and the Yorkshire Terrier at No. 5.

The powerful, protective Rottweiler edged into the top 10 breeds, knocking the sweet and playful Shih Tzu out of the rankings, where it had been firmly placed for more than a decade.

“While the Labrador Retriever has proven once again to be a family favorite, this year clearly belongs to the Beagle,” American Kennel Club spokesperson Lisa Peterson said.

The Bulldog, Poodle, Boxer and Dachshund rounded out the top 10 dogs on the list compiled by the club, which is a registry of purebred pedigrees in the United States.

Five of the most popular dogs were larger breeds. (Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Paul Thomasch and Paul Simao)