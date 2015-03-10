FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CEA chief Furman frets on dollar strength -Bloomberg
#Market News
March 10, 2015 / 1:35 PM / 3 years ago

CEA chief Furman frets on dollar strength -Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 10 (Reuters) - White House Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Jason Furman on Tuesday said the surging dollar is a headwind for U.S. growth, Bloomberg reported on Twitter.

Earlier on Tuesday, the dollar had touched a 12-year high against the euro. It pulled back from that level following the report of Furman’s comments.

Furman was scheduled to speak Tuesday morning at an event sponsored by the National Association of Business Economics. (Reporting By Dan Burns; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

