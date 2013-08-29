FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
King's relatives involved in bus accident after 'I Have a Dream' rally
August 29, 2013

King's relatives involved in bus accident after 'I Have a Dream' rally

WASHINGTON, Aug 28 (Reuters) - A tour bus carrying relatives of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. collided with a minivan after leaving a ceremony in the U.S. capital marking the 50th anniversary of his “I Have a Dream” speech, but no one was seriously hurt, police said.

The accident near the base of the Washington Monument occurred shortly before 6 p.m. EDT (2200 GMT), U.S. Park Police Sergeant J. Innis said.

The minivan ran through a red light, forcing the driver of the tour bus to slam on the brakes in a failed effort to avoid a collision, police said.

Members of King’s family, including his sister, Christine King Farris, were on the bus when it hit the van. They had just spent the day commemorating the landmark civil rights address delivered by King from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial during the 1963 March on Washington.

The driver of the bus was taken to a hospital for observation, but no one else on the bus sustained any injuries, Innis said.

Reality television personality Omarosa Manigault also was traveling on the bus, which had been chartered by the King Family Center, and tweeted, “Yikes just got banged up a lil bit on bus- I am ok!” (Reporting by Myles Miller; Editing by Steve Gorman and Lisa Shumaker)

