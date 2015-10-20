FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 20, 2015 / 10:05 PM / 2 years ago

One death reported on rig in Gulf of Mexico -U.S. Interior Dept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Interior said on Tuesday it was responding to a report of one death on a drill ship called the Pacific Santa Ana in the Gulf of Mexico, off Louisiana.

The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said the rig had begun drilling for Chevron. Work on the rig has been shut down, according to its operator, the agency said.

“There were no other injuries reported and personnel remain on the drill ship,” BSEE said. There was no reported pollution. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Chris Reese)

