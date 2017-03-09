FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
U.S. proposes 73 mln acre oil, natural gas lease sale for Gulf of Mexico
#Energy
March 9, 2017 / 12:15 AM / 5 months ago

U.S. proposes 73 mln acre oil, natural gas lease sale for Gulf of Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Interior Department said it will offer 73 million acres offshore in the Gulf of Mexico for oil and gas exploration and development.

The proposed lease sale scheduled for Aug. 16 would include all available unleased areas in federal waters of the Gulf of Mexico, the department said in a statement dated March 6.

"Opening more federal lands and waters to oil and gas drilling is a pillar of President Trump’s plan to make the United States energy independent," Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke said in the statement.

Reporting by Eric Beech

