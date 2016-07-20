FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
UPDATE 1-U.S. DOT says road travel rose 2 pct in May from year earlier
#Energy
July 20, 2016 / 4:55 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-U.S. DOT says road travel rose 2 pct in May from year earlier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details from report, background)

July 20 (Reuters) - U.S. drivers logged 2 percent more miles in May than a year ago, marking the 27th consecutive month of year-over-year gains, U.S. data released on Wednesday showed, as gas prices stayed low.

The U.S. Department of Transportation's report showed that growth has slowed in recent months, partly because of comparisons to last year's strong volumes.

The May increase was the lowest year-over-year rise since January, when road travel jumped by 1 percent, according to the data.

Travel for May was estimated at 279.4 billion vehicle miles, data showed. Total travel so far this year has risen 3.3 percent to 1,297.8 billion vehicle miles, the report said.

Reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault and Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
