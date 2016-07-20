UPDATE 1-U.S. DOT says road travel rose 2 pct in May from year earlier

(Adds details from report, background)

July 20 (Reuters) - U.S. drivers logged 2 percent more miles in May than a year ago, marking the 27th consecutive month of year-over-year gains, U.S. data released on Wednesday showed, as gas prices stayed low.

The U.S. Department of Transportation's report showed that growth has slowed in recent months, partly because of comparisons to last year's strong volumes.

The May increase was the lowest year-over-year rise since January, when road travel jumped by 1 percent, according to the data.

Travel for May was estimated at 279.4 billion vehicle miles, data showed. Total travel so far this year has risen 3.3 percent to 1,297.8 billion vehicle miles, the report said.