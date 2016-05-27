FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
U.S. drivers logging record miles in 2016
May 27, 2016 / 5:00 PM / a year ago

U.S. drivers logging record miles in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Transportation Department said Friday that American drivers logged a record number of miles in the first three months of the year, as travel rose 4.2 percent to 746 billion miles.

In 2015, Americans drove a record 3.15 trillion miles, up 3.5 percent over 2014. In March, U.S. driving rose 5 percent to 273.4 billion miles over the same month last year. March was the highest ever month of U.S. driving, according to seasonally adjusted data, the government said. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

