U.S. Customs grounds drone fleet after crash off California coast

LOS ANGELES, Jan 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection has grounded its drone fleet after a crew was forced to crash a pilotless craft off the coast of Southern California because of a mechanical problem, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

The crew operating the malfunctioning drone deliberately downed it in the Pacific Ocean at about 11:15 p.m. local time on Monday, the official said. The drone and systems on board were worth $12 million, he said. (Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)