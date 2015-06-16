FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Amazon says states, local communities should not regulate drones
June 16, 2015 / 9:41 PM / 2 years ago

Amazon says states, local communities should not regulate drones

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 16 (Reuters) - Amazon.com, seeking to bolster its efforts to deliver products via drone, said on Tuesday that states and local communities should not be allowed to regulate drone operations authorized by federal aviation regulators.

“Uniform federal rules must apply,” Paul Misener, the e-commerce retailer’s vice president for global public policy, said in written testimony released by a U.S. House of Representatives oversight committee ahead of a Wednesday hearing. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
