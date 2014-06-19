FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge orders U.S. woman in drone video to stay away from teen
June 19, 2014 / 8:00 PM / 3 years ago

Judge orders U.S. woman in drone video to stay away from teen

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Note language in fourth paragraph)

By Richard Weizel

NEW HAVEN, Conn., June 19 (Reuters) - A 23-year-old Connecticut woman charged with assaulting a 17-year boy who she claimed was using a drone to take a video of her on a beach was ordered by a judge Thursday to have no contact with the teen.

The woman, Andrea Mears, was charged with third-degree assault and breach of peace for allegedly pummeling Austin Haughwout and ripping his shirt in a May altercation the teen recorded in a cellphone video.

“You’re assaulting me,” Haughwout yells on the video, as Mears can be seen calling police before the camera begins shaking and Mears screams for help. The woman calls him a “pervert” before appearing to throw him to the ground and grabbing at his face.

“I‘m going to beat your ass,” she says before Haughwout calls for someone to summon police.

Superior Court Judge Steven Ecker on Thursday told Mears that she was to have no contact - electronic or otherwise - with the alleged victim, of Clinton, Connecticut.

The teen contends he has been using the remote-controlled drone to film the state beach landscape since he was 9 years old. Mears has claimed he was trying to get footage of her and that he attacked her first, but edited that out of a video that has been widely viewed online.

On Thursday Mears, of Westbrook, declined comment after her court appearance. (Editing by Scott Malone and Bill Trott)

