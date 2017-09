WASHINGTON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - The State Department said on Tuesday it had established new policies for international sales of U.S. military and commercial drones, part of a broader review of U.S. drone rules.

The State Department said it would allow exports of U.S. military drones under strict conditions, including that sales must be made through government programs and that recipient nations must agree to certain “end-use assurances.” (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Peter Cooney)