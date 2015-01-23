U.S. FAA, Virginia drone pilot settle lawsuit

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration and the operator of a drone have reached a settlement in a court case that challenged regulation of unmanned aircraft, an attorney said.

The remote pilot, Raphael Pirker, agreed on Thursday to pay a $1,100 settlement after the FAA dropped its $10,000 fine against him for allegedly flying a drone recklessly while filming a video for the University of Virginia in 2011, attorney Brendan Schulman said in a statement.

Schulman said Pirker decided to settle because of the length of further proceedings and appeals, and new legislation that works against the case.

The National Transportation Safety Board ruled in November that the FAA had the authority to apply to unmanned aircraft its longstanding regulations against “reckless or careless use” of manned aircraft.

The decision was the aviation safety board’s first involving an FAA fine against a drone. The case was to be sent back before a judge to determine whether the flight in question was “careless or reckless.”

The case has been watched closely for indications of the FAA’s ability to enforce regulations against the commercial use of unmanned aircraft.