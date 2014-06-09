FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Drone test flights starting in Nevada - FAA
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 9, 2014 / 3:35 PM / 3 years ago

Drone test flights starting in Nevada - FAA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 9 (Reuters) - The third of six U.S. test sites chosen to perform research on unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), or drones, has started operations in Nevada, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said on Monday.

The main focus of the Nevada site will be on UAS standards and operations, including how air traffic control procedures will evolve as civilian drone use expands.

Tests will involve an Insitu ScanEagle craft flying out of the Desert Rock Airport in Mercury, Nevada, about 65 miles (105 km) northwest of Las Vegas. Insitu is a subsidiary of Boeing . (Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.