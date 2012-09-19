U.S. FDA relaxes aflatoxin rules for Iowa grain handlers

* Ruling lets Iowa grain handlers blend off infected corn

CHICAGO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a request to allow Iowa, the nation’s largest corn producer, to blend corn containing aflatoxin, a naturally occurring toxic substance, with other grain to make animal feed.

The FDA approval, announced Tuesday by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, allows grain dealers in the state who sign a compliance agreement to blend corn containing more than 20 parts per billion (ppb) of aflatoxin with corn with lower levels or no aflatoxin.

Aflatoxin is the toxic byproduct of a mold that tends to spread in drought-stressed corn. The U.S. grain industry is on high alert for the substance after the worst drought in half a century battered the Midwest corn crop.

Under FDA guidelines, certain types of animal feed can contain an aflatoxin concentration of up to 300 ppb. Human foods must contain less than 20 ppb, while the threshold for milk is even lower at 0.5 ppb.

Last month, Iowa began requiring the state’s dairy processors to test all milk received in the state for aflatoxin.

FDA generally forbids grain handlers from blending off corn containing aflatoxin by mixing it with “clean” grain, but it has relaxed this policy during years of widespread aflatoxin problems, upon the request of state officials.

FDA granted Iowa a similar request during droughts in 2003 and 2005 when aflatoxin was found in the state.

Aflatoxin can cause liver disease and is considered carcinogenic.

Human exposure to high amounts of aflatoxin is rare, but aflatoxin contamination prompted a series of pet food and livestock food recalls last December, including products produced at Cargill’s Lecompte, Louisiana, plant and Procter & Gamble Co‘z plant in Henderson, North Carolina.