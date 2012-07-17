FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Odds grow for US rain next week, but no "drought-buster"
July 17, 2012 / 5:57 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Odds grow for US rain next week, but no "drought-buster"

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Rains in eastern Midwest to help soybeans, too late for
corn
    * Midday run raises rain outlook for next week
    * NOAA says drought worst in over a half century
    * Crop conditions plunging; prices rising

 (Adds midday run of weather models, paragraphs 3-4.)
    By Sam Nelson
    CHICAGO, July 17 (Reuters) - Hot, dry weather for the next
two weeks will continue to stress corn and soybean crops in the
western and northern U.S. Midwest, although improving odds for
rainfall in the east offered some hope to struggling soybeans,
meteorologists said on Tuesday.
    "The rains will be too late for corn but it will help
soybeans. We see upwards of an inch to 1-1/2 inches (of rain)
this week and again next week for Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky,"
said Don Keeney, meteorologist for MDA EarthSat Weather.
    A midday run of the weather forecasting models boosted
expectations for rain in the middle of next week, said Jason
Nicholls, meteorologist for AccuWeather. The new forecast calls
for rains of 0.2 to 0.7 inch around the region, up from earlier
outlooks of 0.1 to 0.6 inch.
    "The front for Wednesday and Thursday of next week looks
slightly wetter, (but) not a drought buster," Nicholls said.
    Grain prices pared gains after the new forecasts, with
November soybeans turning lower after marking a session record
high of over $16 per bushel. Corn prices, which came within a
whisker of their nearly $8 all-time peak, was marginally higher.
    However, the drought is spreading into the western and
northwestern crop belt, leading to further stress and more crop
losses.
    Keeney said hot, dry weather would remain the norm for the
next two weeks in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Minnesota,
the Dakotas and southern Wisconsin.
    "Temperatures will get up to 100 (degrees Fahrenheit) today
in Chicago and 102 in St. Louis," he said. Cooler temperatures
in the 80s and 90s are expected by the weekend, but hotter
weather is likely to return next week.
    The expanding drought, now considered the worst in over a
half century, punished the U.S. corn crop last week.
 
    The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), in its weekly
crop progress report on Monday, said just 31 percent of the corn
crop was in good to excellent shape, down from 40 percent a week
earlier and below analysts' average estimate of 35 percent.
    Soybean conditions fell to 34 percent from 40 percent in the
good to excellent category, below estimates for 35 percent.
 
   
    The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)
said in a report on Monday that based on the Palmer Drought
Index, 55 percent of the contiguous United States was under
moderate to extreme drought in June. That is the largest land
area in the United States to be affected by a drought since
December 1956.
    Commodity Weather Group (CWG) on Tuesday said over half of
the Midwest would continue with severe moisture deficits and
plenty of heat, particularly in the western corn belt.
    "Late pollinating and filling corn and pod-setting soybeans
will see yields fall further," said CWG meteorologist Joel
Widenor.
    "Showers may scatter into the south and east Midwest, but
relief for the belt as a whole would still be limited."
    Chicago Board of Trade corn prices have soared more than 40
percent in only six weeks as crop prospects have plunged.

 (Reporting By Sam Nelson; Additional reporting by Mark
Weinraub; Editing by Andrew Hay)

