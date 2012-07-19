FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-US drought spreads; no relief seen in midday update
July 19, 2012 / 5:52 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-US drought spreads; no relief seen in midday update

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* US drought worsens, spreads to west
    * Cuts corn and soy output, boosts prices
    * Record highs set Thursday for corn and soy
    * Minimal rainfall, relentless heat

 (Adds midday weather update)
    By Sam Nelson
    CHICAGO, July 19 (Reuters) - Midday weather updates
confirmed forecasts that the worst drought in a half century
will spread through most of the U.S. Midwest crop region for at
least the next 10 days, meteorologists said on Thursday.
    "Only minor changes for next week. There is a reduction of
rain and warmer for the northern Plains for the 29th and 30th
but that's pretty far out, we're taking out rains for the end of
the month," said Andy Karst, meteorologist for World Weather
Inc.
    "It's not a better forecast for crops," he said.
    The U.S. government's National Oceanic and Atmospheric
Administration (NOAA) on Thursday issued a forecast that showed
no relief from the drought for at least the rest of this summer.
 
    America's top two corn and soybean producing states, Iowa
and Illinois, are now in the center of the drought as the
dryness spreads to the northwest to leech what little moisture
remains in already parched soils.
    Rain for the next 10 days will run the gamut from just 40 to
75 percent of normal, with the greatest stress in the western
Midwest crop states such as top producer Iowa, said Jason
Nicholls, meteorologist for AccuWeather.
    "It got up to 102 to 103 degrees Fahrenheit in Iowa
yesterday with no rain, and will be in the 90s today with no
rain," he said.

 
    
    Rainfall overnight Wednesday left up to 1.5 inches in
Chicago and an inch in Rockford, Illinois, but those were "only
isolated rains, no drought buster," Nicholls said. 
    Showers also fell in southern Wisconsin, Indiana and
southwestern Michigan.
    "It will be cooler on Friday but the heat will be back for
the weekend into early next week. The 11- to 15-day forecast
shows the ridge moving west over the Rockies so that may help
cut back on the heat, but there is still no significant rain in
sight," Nicholls said.
    An atmospheric high pressure ridge has entrenched itself
over the heart of the U.S. corn and soybean producing states,
preventing moisture from moving into the crop belt and leading
to a buildup of heat, causing crop losses and spawning
record-high corn and soy prices.
    Commodity Weather Group (CWG) on Thursday predicted the heat
would last longer next week than had earlier been forecast.
    More than half of the Midwest was severely dry.
    "The most concern is in west-central Indiana, much of
Illinois, far northern Missouri, most of Iowa, southwest
Minnesota, southern South Dakota, Nebraska and Kansas," said CWG
meteorologist Joel Widenor.

    RECORD HIGH CROP PRICES
    Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) corn has soared 50 percent in
just six weeks and hit a record high $8.16-3/4 per bushel on
Thursday, besting the previous record of $7.99-3/4 set 13 months
ago.
    CBOT soybeans notched record highs for two days in a row,
reaching a peak of $17.49 per bushel on Thursday. That eclipsed
the previous record of $16.85-1/2 hit the previous day and was
more than 30 percent higher than early June.
    "There is not a favorable weather forecast out there and now
NOAA came out with the extended forecast that showed no relief
for the next 30 to 60 days," said Shawn McCambridge, analyst for
Jefferies Bache.
    "Corn is now pollinating in the north and that's where the
drought is spreading, so we're looking at more production
losses," he said.          
    The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)
said in a report on Monday that, based on the Palmer Drought
Index, 55 percent of the contiguous United States was under
moderate to extreme drought in June. That is the largest land
area in the United States to be affected by a drought since
December 1956.

    DROUGHT MONITOR HIGHLIGHTS SEVERITY     
    More than 70 percent of the nine-state Midwest region was in
some stage of drought in the week ended July 17, up from 63
percent the prior week, according to the Drought Monitor, a
weekly report on drought throughout the country compiled by U.S.
climate experts.
    Half of the Midwest, which produces about 75 percent of the
corn and soybeans grown in the United States, was in severe to
exceptional drought, up from about a third of the region a week
earlier, it said.
    "Another week of hot and dry weather continued the
deterioration of crop conditions in America's breadbasket," said
Richard Heim of the National Climatic Data Center.
    

 (Reporting By Sam Nelson; editing by Jim Marshall)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
