UPDATE 2-Midday weather a mixed bag for drought-stricken US
August 10, 2012 / 1:56 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 2-Midday weather a mixed bag for drought-stricken US

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Less rain next week, more rain after mid-August
    * Wetter, cooler weather moving into crop belt
    * Too late for corn but some relief for soybeans
    * Government releases shocking crop production data

 (Adds midday weather update, details US government crop data,)
    By Sam Nelson
    CHICAGO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Midday updates on Friday
indicated drier weather next week in the drought-stricken U.S.
Midwest but improved rains after mid-August which arrive too
late to benefit corn could help some soybeans, an agricultural
meteorologist said.
    "The biggest change is less rain next week from Iowa
extending into Michigan," said Drew Lerner, meteorologist for
World Weather Inc.
    "It now looks like a few hundredths of an inch to 0.25 inch
up to 1.00 inch compared with early outlooks for 0.50 inch up to
2.50 inches," he said.
    Lerner said a tropical storm appears poised to land in west
Texas and if that storm does occur it could bring significant
rain relief to a large portion of the southwest Midwest, where
the relentless drought has caused the most harm and appears
entrenched.
    "There would be more rain from west Texas to Illinois and
more rain from Kansas into Michigan," he said.
    "These rains would be too late to help the corn crop but it
would be good for beans," Lerner said.
    As the worst drought in over a half century took its toll,
investors went on a buying spree, boosting corn prices by more
than 50 percent from late May to fresh record highs above $8 per
bushel. The U.S. government on Friday released fresh crop data
showing deep cuts for this year's corn and oilseed output as the
drought spread through America's breadbasket.
    Now, an early autumn cool down is coming following the
summer of relentless heat that brought almost daily 100 degree
Fahrenheit plus readings to much of the crop belt and harming
everything from corn to cattle.
    Meteorologists said temperatures will be below seasonal
average throughout next week. The highs will range in the upper
70s (degrees Fahrenheit) in the north and mid-to upper 80s F in
the south.
    The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Friday released
a shocking report showing just how bad the corn and soybean
crops have been hurt during the historic drought that some were
beginning to compare with the dust bowl days of the 1930's.
    USDA said this year's corn crop would fall below 11.0
billion bushels for the first time in six years and the number
of bushels yielded per acre was a 17-year low. Soybean
production was forecast at a five year low and soy yield per
acre nearly a 10-year low.
    The sharp cuts in crop output even filtered into the
precious metals markets, boosting gold as worries mounted about
higher food prices which lifted the precious metal's allure as
an inflation hedge.
    Analysts and crop experts said further cuts may be seen in
future reports.
   "These numbers are pretty bullish, what else can you say?
There's room for these corn numbers to come down more. For those
of us who have been in the field, the crop numbers are likely to
fall further," sand Dan Basse, president of AgResource Co.
    Domestic corn inventories could fall to a 17-year low next
summer following this year's harvest, and soybean supplies could
drop to their lowest level in 32 years.
    "Global corn supplies are tight but not to the extent of
soybeans. The soybean situation may take two growing cycles to
straighten out. We may see stout soybean prices well into next
spring," said Sterling Smith, commodities strategist for
Citigroup.    
    Soybean conditions began to stabilize last week on improved
weather in a broad swath of the Midwest, while corn conditions
declined again. Still, the ratings for both remained the worst
since 1988. 

 (Reporting By Sam Nelson;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
