FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Drought area widens in U.S., farmers frustrated
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 27, 2012 / 4:46 PM / in 5 years

Drought area widens in U.S., farmers frustrated

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* More than 65 pct of country in moderate drought or worse
    * Conditions most severe in High Plains

    Sept 27 (Reuters) - More than 65 percent of the contiguous
United States was under at least "moderate" drought as of Sept.
25, up from 64.82  percent a week earlier, according to the
Drought Monitor, a weekly compilation of data gathered by
federal and academic scientists.
    The portion of the United States under "exceptional" drought
- the most dire classification - rose to 6.12 percent from 5.96
percent a week earlier.
   

    Conditions were most severe in the High Plains, with severe
or worse drought levels covering 83.80 percent of the region, up
from 82.81 percent the prior week, according data gathered by
federal and academic climatologists that was released on
Thursday.
    More than 24 percent of the region, which includes Nebraska,
Kansas and Colorado, was in the worst level of drought, dubbed
"exceptional."
    In Kansas, a top wheat growing state where farmers are now
trying to plant their new winter wheat crop, 88 percent of the
state was in extreme drought and 51.04 percent was considered in
exceptional drought.
    More than 95 percent of Oklahoma was in extreme drought, and
more than 50 percent of Texas was locked in severe or worse
drought levels, according to the data. 
    In west Texas, the city of San Angelo, Texas, was
implementing "Drought Level 3" measures to conserve water, as
city officials say they have only enough supply to last 12 more
months. 
    The Commerce Department said Thursday that the drought
contributed to a sluggish rise of only 1.3 percent in gross
domestic product gains, the slowest pace since the third quarter
of 2011. Farm inventories dropped $5.3 billion in the second
quarter after slipping $1 billion in the first three months of
the year, the department said.

 (Reporting by Carey Gillam in Kansas City; Editing by Leslie
Gevirtz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.