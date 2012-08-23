FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Drought eases for some U.S. states, worsens for others
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 23, 2012 / 6:01 PM / 5 years ago

Drought eases for some U.S. states, worsens for others

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Cooler temperatures, rain bring relief to some states
    * Iowa, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma still suffer

    By Carey Gillam
    KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug 23 (Reuters) - Rainfall and cooler
temperatures have combined to ease slightly the grip that the
worst U.S. drought in over five decades is holding on some key
farming states, but the suffering expanded in many others. 
    "There has been some improvement, at least in the eastern
corn belt. And for the region as a whole we've seen a respite
from the high temperatures," said Mark Svoboda, a climatologist
with the University of Nebraska's National Drought Mitigation
Center.
    But he said the forecast for the next few weeks showed a
return to harsh conditions.
    "It's unfortunately looking like a return to above-normal
temperatures and below-normal precipitation," he said. "It's not
enough to start thinking this drought is going to be over
anytime soon."
    The portion of the contiguous United States suffering from 
at least "severe" drought fell to 44.03 percent from 45.54
percent over the last week, according to the Drought Monitor, a
weekly synthesis representing a consensus of federal and
academic scientists. 
    The area experiencing "extreme" levels of drought dropped to
23.01 percent from 23.68 percent, while the worst level of
drought, exceptional, ticked up to 6.31 percent from 6.26
percent.
    Indiana had a notable improvement in conditions, with
extreme drought levels dropping to 37.09 percent of the state
from 46.30 percent. The worst level - exceptional drought - fell
to 10.77 percent of the state from 16.63 percent.
    Illinois also saw relief, as the areas in a combination of
extreme and exceptional drought dropped to 76.72 percent from
79.54 percent.
    Arkansas had significant improvement, as exceptional drought
eased to 45.30 percent of the state from 53.60 percent the prior
week and extreme drought dropped to 74.38 percent from 80.93
percent.
    Conditions worsened in Texas, Missouri and Iowa. The area of
Missouri in extreme and exceptional drought conditions expanded
to 99.29 percent from 94.68 percent. In Iowa, extreme drought
grew to 67.54 percent of the state from 62.05 percent. 
    Oklahoma worsened significantly as well, with 48.10 percent
of the farm state now in exceptional drought, from 38.86 percent
a week earlier.
    In the High Plains, a six-state region that includes Kansas,
Nebraska and Colorado, the combined level of extreme and
exceptional drought expanded to 51.72 percent from 49.64
percent, according to the Drought Monitor. 
    
   
    Persistent high heat and lack of soil moisture have
decimated the U.S. corn crop, and threaten the same to the
soybean crop. 
    The Drought Monitor report said that last week, drought
gripped slightly less of the agricultural land in the country,
affecting 85 percent of the U.S. corn crop, 83 percent of
soybeans, 63 percent of hay, and 71 percent of cattle areas. 
    Some 49 percent of the corn area and 46 percent of the 
soybean areas were experiencing extreme to exceptional drought.
    Ranchers have been forced to liquidate herds as they
struggle to keep their animals fed and watered; wildfires have
burned through thousands of acres, and waterways have become
unusable in some areas.
    Water levels on the Mississippi River dropped so low in the
last week that barges have run aground, slowing the movement of
grain and other goods.
    California Governor Jerry Brown declared a state of
emergency in three northern California counties on Wednesday due
to wildfires. 
    
    

 (Editing by Dale Hudson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.