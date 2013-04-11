Rains in Plains bring partial relief from persistent drought

* Drought dramatically shrinks in Nebraska

* Oklahoma also sees improved conditions

April 11 (Reuters) - Early spring storms brought badly needed moisture to parched soils in parts of the U.S. Plains to reduce the area hardest hit by drought in key farm states, a climatology report issued Thursday said.

Beneficial, soaking rains finally fell on hard-hit Texas, Oklahoma, and Nebraska, according to the Drought Monitor report, which is issued weekly by a consortium of government and academic climate scientists and takes into account conditions as of each Tuesday.

The report said significant improvement was noted in north-central, central, and southeastern Texas, though little to no rain was observed in western and extreme southern Texas, allowing drought conditions there to expand.

In Oklahoma, a large band of heavy rain helped improve conditions in the central and southeastern parts of the state.

From southwestern Nebraska to southeastern South Dakota had significant rainfall to lessen drought conditions, the report said, though top wheat producer Kansas, did not receive much.

Overall, the area of the High Plains, which includes Nebraska and Kansas and the Dakotas, stricken by the worst level of drought, dubbed “exceptional,” shrank to 11.70 percent from 22.17 percent a week earlier.

Nebraska had the most dramatic improvement as exceptional drought fell to 15.23 percent of the state from 75.72 percent a week earlier.

The added moisture is critical at this time of year as farmers prepare to plant spring crops and winter wheat farmers are coaxing the fall-planted crops from the ground.

Due to the prolonged and severe drought, there is no deep soil moisture, but this latest round of precipitation should help planting and early emergence of new crops, according to crop and climate experts. (Reporting by Carey Gillam; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)